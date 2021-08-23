Cancel
Students should look out for each other to ease the transition back to campus

By Editorial Board
GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, GW is back. After two and a half virtual semesters, precedented times are coming into view. But although we’re back on campus, we’re not all the way back to normal. Readjusting to college life with the effects of the pandemic still in the backdrop is going to be a challenge for everybody. The entire GW community – from administrators to faculty to student organizations to the student body – must make a conscious effort to look out for one another as we all transition back to an in-person GW experience.

