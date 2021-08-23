PayPal to enable cryptocurrency services for UK consumers
PayPal has announced plans to enable British customers buy, hold, and sell digital currencies, starting this week. The announcement marks the first international expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrency products, which first launched in the US in October 2020, according to CNBC. The online payments company’s crypto feature lets customers buy or sell Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Ethereum or Litecoin with as little as GBP 1. Users can also track cryptocurrency prices in real-time and find educational content on the market.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0