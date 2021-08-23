PayPal to enable cryptocurrency services for UK consumers

A growing number of banks see crypto as an essential asset class. Bank stocks making big cryptocurrency investments. Bitcoin prices are back above $45,000, and cryptocurrencies have been one of the hottest investments in the market since the beginning of 2020. Crypto bulls believe the decentralized nature of blockchain technology will allow cryptocurrencies to completely disrupt traditional financial institutions and banks over time. A new report from Blockdata found that major banks aren't ignoring the cryptocurrency threat any longer. In fact, 55 of the 100 largest banks in the world by assets under management have already invested in crypto – either directly or by backing blockchain-oriented companies. Here are seven bank stocks that are aggressively investing in cryptocurrencies and crypto technology.