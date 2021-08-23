Cancel
Qantas is rewarding vaccinated travellers with free flights and accommodation

By Nicola Dowse
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's national airline, Qantas, has launched a rewards scheme to encourage Australians to take up vaccinations and help move the country out of lockdown. From August 24, fully vaccinated Australian Qantas Frequent Flyer members can claim a reward via the Qantas app. There are three instantly available rewards to choose from, including 1,000 Qantas points, 15 status credits or a $20 flight discount that can be used on either Qantas or Jetstar flights.

