Qantas is rewarding vaccinated travellers with free flights and accommodation
Australia's national airline, Qantas, has launched a rewards scheme to encourage Australians to take up vaccinations and help move the country out of lockdown. From August 24, fully vaccinated Australian Qantas Frequent Flyer members can claim a reward via the Qantas app. There are three instantly available rewards to choose from, including 1,000 Qantas points, 15 status credits or a $20 flight discount that can be used on either Qantas or Jetstar flights.www.timeout.com
