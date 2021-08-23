CCAS officials add four undergraduate degrees to meet market demands
The Columbian College of Arts and Sciences launched four new undergraduate degrees earlier this month to prepare STEM and fine arts students for careers on the rise. Officials unveiled a Bachelor of Science in data science, Bachelor of Science in cognitive science of language, Bachelor of Science in psychological and brain sciences and a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts with a photojournalism concentration that students can declare this fall. Faculty involved in creating and teaching these programs said the degrees meet students’ rising interests in these academic areas amid a growing marketplace demand for graduates in these fields.www.gwhatchet.com
Comments / 0