Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel puts the spotlight on its Asian heroes and creators this week with the release of Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, and you can get a sneak peek at the one-shot here with the official preview…. CELEBRATING THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Some of...

