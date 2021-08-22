Public Notice Published In T...
Rogers State University Annual Public Notification. Rogers State University, in compliance with all applicable Federal and State laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, genetic information, sex, age, religion, disability, political beliefs, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices, or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, housing, financial aid, and educational services.marketplace.claremoreprogress.com
