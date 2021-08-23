Cancel
NFL

49ers' D-line 'easily' most talented, deepest of Kerr's career

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no question which position group is the 49ers' strongest. It's the defensive line, and no other unit comes close. Loaded with numerous former first-round draft picks, the 49ers project to have one of the strongest defensive lines in the entire NFL heading into the 2021 season. They can rush the passer. They can stop the run. There isn't much that they don't do well, and it's not just a quality thing; there's ample quantity, too.

