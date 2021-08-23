Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJw6S_0bZupwK400

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-COVID economic growth levels by end 2021.

France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021, which Le Maire reiterated.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Le Maire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France 2#Covid#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EconomySFGate

France's Macron pushes global tax deal on visit to Ireland

LONDON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with top Irish officials in Dublin Thursday, focusing on a major overhaul of taxes on the world’s biggest multinational companies. During the one-day state visit — his first to Ireland — Macron met with President Michael Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin.
Businesskdal610.com

Japan’s service prices sustain rise as demand weathers COVID hit

TOKYO (Reuters) – The prices Japanese companies charge each other for services rose for a fifth straight month in July, data showed on Thursday, a sign the economy was holding up despite the hit from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and curbs to combat the pandemic. But the annual pace...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Norway should cut spending from its wealth fund, government says

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway should cut public spending next year to reduce the reliance on cash from its sovereign wealth fund, the prime minister and the finance minister said at the start of a two-day budget conference on Wednesday. The Conservative-led minority coalition government has spent record amounts...
Elections104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Sept election and why it matters to markets

LONDON (Reuters) – A momentous German election marking the end of Angela Merkel’s 16 years as chancellor is less than a month away and with no clear outcome in sight, markets may start to pay attention. Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have taken a poll lead over Merkel’s conservative Christian...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

France targets return to pre-pandemic growth by end of 2021

The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and despite restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-pandemic economic growth...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China’s middle-class push has luxury silver lining

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Luxury goods companies are having a wobble, and Xi Jinping’s to blame. The Chinese president wants to rein in the super-rich and redistribute wealth to boost the middle class. Companies like $95 billion Gucci-owner Kering (PRTP.PA) and $362 billion LVMH (LVMH.PA) lost as much as 14% of their value last week on fears their best client is tightening its belt. The worries are excessive.
EconomyFXStreet.com

French FinMin Le Maire reiterates 6% growth target for whole of 2021

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire once again said that the economic growth target for 2021 is 6%. “+5% growth in terms of consumer spending for first 2 weeks of August in France.”. “Reiterates wants to find pre-covid economic growth levels by end of 2021.”. Information on these pages contains...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Fincantieri talking to Leonardo over OTO Melara unit -source

MILAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) is talking to Leonardo (LDOF.MI) about a possible acquisition of the defence group's OTO Melara unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday. There are contacts between the two groups over the unit, the source said. Italian daily La...
Public Healthdallassun.com

GDP levels in Asia to exceed pre-Covid path from 1Q22

Hong Kong, Aug 20 (ANI): Covid-19 remains an overhang on the near-term growth outlook of Asia and lockdown measures are constraining consumption growth, Morgan Stanley said on Friday. Strength in exports and capex has lifted Asia's overall GDP closer to its pre-Covid path, but consumption remains below its pre-Covid path,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron calls on Iran again to return to nuclear talks

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to resume talks on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, the Elysee presidential palace said Monday in a statement issued shortly after a phone call between Macron and his Iranian counterpart. Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Putin calls Austria one of Russia's crucial partners in Europe

Austria is one of Russia's most important European partners, President Vladimir Putin has said. "Austrian companies have been successfully working in the Russian market for a long time," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Cemix dry-mix plant in Russia's most populous republic of Bashkortostan. Cemix is affiliated with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Hungary cuts back government bond auction, yields rise

(Updates with Hungary govt bond auction results, market reaction) By Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hungary cut back its government bond sales on Thursday at its first auction since the central bank announced on Tuesday that it would start winding down their purchases, as markets were concerned about the effects of the start of the tapering. The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.5% on Tuesday to rein in inflation and said it would trim weekly bond purchases to 50 billion forints ($168.79 million) from 60 billion starting this week. The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) auctioned three series of bonds and sold 35 billion forints ($118.25 million)worth of government bonds versus a 55 billion offer. The AKK sold 5-year bonds at an average yield of 2.31%, up from 2.09% at the previous auction two weeks ago. Ten-year bonds were sold at an average yield of 2.88%, up from 2.84%. Fifteen-year bonds were sold at an average yield of 3.28%, up from 3.17% at the end of July. "With the central bank taking a step back, there is some uncertainty at the market... investors will need a few more auctions to become confident that yields will stabilise," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. Yields have climbed up 4-6 basis points since the auction, with yields rising the most in the middle section of the curve, he said. "Overall the National Bank of Hungary's tapering steps seem very cautious and is unlikely to deliver meaningful tightening in monetary conditions," Citigroup analysts said in a note. "Therefore, the FX and the interest rates channels remain the key tools for the NBH to curb inflation." The forint was down 0.28% on the day at 348.82 per euro, after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday. Some analysts said the NBH could slow the pace of its rate hikes from September, with the strong forint helping to curb inflation. Citigroup analysts said the expected rate hikes to slow to 15 basis points from next month if August consumer price data confirmed easing of domestic pressures and the forint held around 350 to the euros helping contain imported inflation. Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged down 0.11% to 25.566. The Polish zloty was little changed trading at 4.5740 against the common currency. The forint has outperformed its peers, firming 4% this year, followed by a 2.6% rise by the Czech crown. Unlike the Hungarian and Czech central banks, which have been hiking interest rates, the Polish central bank has stayed put in the face of rising price pressures across the region. "The situation on the zloty market is slightly improving. This is mainly related to the recent improvement in moods in the core markets," Maciej Madej, an analyst at DM TMS Brokers said in a note. He added the zloty was still relatively weak compared with regional peers because of different central bank policies. Stocks in the region were mostly down, with Warsaw leading losses, falling 0.4%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1213 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.
EconomyShareCast

German business sentiment deteriorates again - Ifo

German business sentiment deteriorated again in August amid supply chain issues, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the Ifo Institute. The business climate index fell to 99.4 from 100.7 in July, missing expectations for a reading of 100.4. The current situation index came in at 101.4 in August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy