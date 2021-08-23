Cancel
China strengthens supervision of accounting firms in fight against forgery

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China said on Monday it will tighten scrutiny over accounting firms in a fight against financial forgery, vowing "zero tolerance" toward misconduct.

The guidelines, published by China's State Council, or cabinet, come as Beijing launches a flurry of regulatory crackdowns against sectors ranging from Internet to tutoring.

China will publish detailed rules on the supervision of accounting firms, and will increase the frequency of inspections, while stepping up punishment, the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators will co-operate on cross-border supervision of accounting and auditing, in a bid to safeguard China's economic and information security.

China is stepping up efforts to open its stock and bond markets to global investors, while also channelling household deposits into the country's capital markets to help fund innovation and economic growth.

But investors' confidence has been dented in recent years by a slew of scandals, including high-profile accounting fraud by Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co and Kangmei Pharmaceutical.

China's State Council said on Monday that accounting firms have not fully played their role as "gate keepers" of capital markets, which have often witnessed cases of financial forgery and inaccurate accounting information.

China will also crack down on misconduct including unlicensed accounting, online hawking of auditing reports, and leakage of confidential information, according to the guidelines.

The guideline didn't provide specifics regarding cross-border cooperation, only saying the move would help enhance China's international credibility and influence.

China's securities watchdog said on Friday it would create conditions to cooperate with the United States on auditing supervision.

Washington plans to delist Chinese firms listed in the United States that fail to meet its auditing requirements.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

EconomyBirmingham Star

China eyes USD 1 trillion of untapped minerals in Afghan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI): China is eyeing USD 1 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, local media reported on Wednesday. Afghanistan possesses a vast amount of intact mines and natural resources, including lithium reserves, as well as other valuable...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., China accuse each other of 'bullying' nations

HANOI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday again charged China with bullying its Southeast Asian neighbours, the second time in two days she has attacked Beijing during a regional visit, as Washington tries to rally regional partners to take on China's growing economic and military influence.
Marketsu.today

China’s Central Bank Says Bitcoin Has No Actual Value

China’s central bank is not willing to change its long-standing hawkish stance on cryptocurrencies. Yin Youping, deputy director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau, recently said that digital assets of the likes of Bitcoin are not legal tender and have no “actual value,” according to Chinese government mouthpiece People's Daily.
Foreign Policywincountry.com

China state media says U.S. VP Harris seeking to divide Asia

HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese state media on Wednesday accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours with her comments that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its South China Sea claims. Harris made the comments in a speech...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

An ‘Early Test Case’ for a China-Led World

For those of us wondering what kind of superpower China might be, we’ll soon get some clues in, of all places, Afghanistan. In the aftermath of the American departure, how Beijing handles relations with Kabul—whether it can forge economic ties with the Taliban, how much political and diplomatic sway it seeks, and, most crucial, if it can use its leverage to influence the new regime—could offer a window into how it might wield its newfound power in other global-security crises, especially in the absence of a strong American presence.
EconomyCoinDesk

Digital Yuan Used in China’s Domestic Futures Market for First Time: Report

The interbank payment using the e-CNY afforded a zero cost, efficient and convenient payment option in real time, according to the report. China’s digital yuan has been used to pay storage fees to a delivery warehouse in the Chinese city of Dalian, marking the first use of its kind within the domestic futures market.
ElectronicsInternational Business Times

Harris Holds Singapore Talks As US Tackles Chip Shortage

Vice President Kamala Harris urged greater international cooperation to bolster supply chains Tuesday during talks in Singapore, as the United States seeks to tackle a global microchip shortage. The chip crunch was initially triggered by higher sales of consumer electronics during the coronavirus pandemic but has been exacerbated by supply...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

China wants the world to believe COVID came from anywhere else

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China’s Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn’t come from China at all.
Economykelo.com

China Evergrande’s snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is set to accelerate asset sales, amid increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Here is a timeline of events leading to its debt crisis and...
Marketswibqam.com

Singapore bourse sees little impact from HKEX’s China futures launch

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Chinese index futures will remain the main tool for investors to hedge their Chinese exposure despite the Hong Kong bourse announcing a rival product, a top executive said, citing SGX’s many derivative products. SGX shares have lost 6% this week after Hong Kong Exchanges...
EconomyNEWSBTC

The People’s Bank of China Blasts Bitcoin And Crypto. Once Again.

For a minute there, it seemed like the FUD was over. The People’s Bank of China contributes to its country’s crypto-crackdown at the “Financial Knowledge Popularization Month,” reports People’s Daily Online from Beijing. Speaking at an event, Yin Youping, Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, claimed:

