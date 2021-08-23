Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Baldwin County through 145 AM CDT At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Magnolia Springs, or 11 miles south of Point Clear, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will impact locations along the Fort Morgan peninsula, including near Gasque and Gulf Highlands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
