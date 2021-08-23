5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $275,000

Welcome to this 2BD/1.5BTH Townhome in the Landsdowne area of Alexandria! This highly coveted 2 story end of row townhome features 2 spacious bedrooms, jack and jill bath with dual vanity, main level powder room, and plenty of closet space. The main level enjoys an open floor plan with a kitchen and break area flowing to the living space. Out the sliding glass doors you will be led to a spacious private fenced in yard and patio, perfect for entertaining or quiet al fresco dinners at home! The peace and quiet of being tucked back off the main road, surrounded by nature, walking paths, community events, pools, tot lots, recreational areas, an extremely dog-friendly community, gleaming hard wood floors, and in unit laundry make this an excellent choice for those looking to both get out and about but also enjoy their time at home. Low quarterly condo fee covers Parking, Snow Removal, Trash, Basketball and Tennis Courts, Jog/Walk Path, Outdoor Pool, Tot Lots/Playground, and Common Grounds. All less than ten minutes to Metro (Franconia-Springfield Station, Blue Line), VRE, I-95, and Fort Belvoir for prize commute options if you need them. A quick walk to Wegman's and everything that comes with the nearby shopping center are all added bonuses! Don't miss this amazing opportunity!