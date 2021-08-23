Cancel
Real Estate

5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $275,000

Atlantic City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a beautiful quiet street in the Hamilton Woods Section of Hamilton Twp is this 5 bedroom 3 bath two story house with garage, in-ground pool, new fencing, new roof and space galore. Plenty of storage in the attic too. The first floor has large living room, dining room w/stunning floors and doors to the outside, large bright kitchen and - two bedrooms! both with full baths OR use one as a Family room and /or one as the office. There is also a separate utility room with newer appliances, hot water heater and heating system. The second floor has 3 bedrooms. Note the carpeting is over hardwood. Great house for multi-family living or the family that likes to entertain. Easy to Show and Ready to Go.

