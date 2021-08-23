Citizens Bank Minnesota congratulates Shropshire
NEW ULM — Brian Shropshire, Vice President, Agriculture and Commercial Lending of Citizens Bank Minnesota, New Ulm, was awarded a diploma on Aug. 13, at commencement exercises during the 76th annual session of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition, Shropshire was also awarded a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development (CPED). This is the highest-level leadership certificate offered by CPED and reflects the rigorous leadership curriculum that is delivered through the Graduate School of Banking.www.nujournal.com
