(Published in the Norman Trans...

Sealed proposals are being accepted to furnish all architecture services for the construction of the Police Safety Center for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe. Sealed proposals will be received by the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, at the Office of Environmental Health & Engineering Conference room, Building # 13, located at 2025 S. Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee, Oklahoma, until 3:00 o’clock p.m., Central Standard Time, on the 17th day of September, 2021, at which time said bids will be opened. Construction of the Police Safety Center will be located in Shawnee, Oklahoma.