Kyburz Caldor Fire Grows To 104,000 Acres, Shuts Down Highway 50: Evacuation Orders, Warnings Issued

California’s Caldor Fire has consumed more than 104,000 acres, triggering evacuation warnings and orders as Highway 50 remains shut since it was closed Friday. In a Sunday evening update, CAL Fire said the blaze has grown to 104,309 acres and threatens 13,000 structures following its destruction of more than 320 structures in Northern California, CNN reported. Since it became a fire of interest when it broke out in El Dorado County more than a week ago, the Caldor Fire is only 5 percent contained as of now.