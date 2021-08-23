Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Kyburz Caldor Fire Grows To 104,000 Acres, Shuts Down Highway 50: Evacuation Orders, Warnings Issued

By Marvie Basilan
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California’s Caldor Fire has consumed more than 104,000 acres, triggering evacuation warnings and orders as Highway 50 remains shut since it was closed Friday. In a Sunday evening update, CAL Fire said the blaze has grown to 104,309 acres and threatens 13,000 structures following its destruction of more than 320 structures in Northern California, CNN reported. Since it became a fire of interest when it broke out in El Dorado County more than a week ago, the Caldor Fire is only 5 percent contained as of now.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 8

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Volunteers#Creek Fire#Cal Fire#Twin Bridges#Cnn#The Caldor Fire#Kxjz#The Los Angeles Times#The U S Forest Service#Rivers National Forest#Nbc#Kcra Tv#The Dixie Fire#Cal Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StateSFGate

Map shows where six largest California wildfires are burning right now

Bone-dry weather and fierce winds brought dire wildfire conditions to Northern California over the past week, exploding existing blazes and starting new ones. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which on Sunday became the second largest wildfire in state history. There are six significant wildfires burning thousands of acres each...
Kern County, CANBC Los Angeles

Evacuations Ordered as Kern County Fire Explodes

A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Kern County grew to more than 2,000 acres just hours later and forced evacuations. The French Fire east of Lake Isabella started around 6 p.m. and exploded to 2,155 acres by nightfall. There is no containment of the fire about 155 miles north of Los Angeles.
Placerville, CAMercury News

Map: Caldor Fire prompts evacuation order in Sierra

A wildfire burning since Saturday evening in rugged terrain prompted an evacuation order southeast of Placerville. The Caldor Fire was estimated at 754 acres on Monday morning, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It started near the Middle Fork of the Cosumnes River about three miles south of Grizzly Flats. Firefighters have been hindered by steep hillsides and dense forest.
El Dorado County, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Caldor Fire destroys hundreds of homes, grows to 82K acres

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hundreds of structures have been destroyed, several more have been damaged and thousands remain threatened as the Caldor Fire rages on uncontained. The blaze remained active in all areas through the night and has grown to 82,444 acres, officials said Saturday morning. Damage assessment teams...
Kernville, CABakersfield Now

New evacuation warnings for Kernville, fire posing "imminent threat" to Wofford Heights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE Aug. 25, 2021. 8:25 AM. The French fire is 20,678 acres and 19% containment. Evacuation Orders and Warnings remain in effect. A Live Virtual Community Meeting will be held tonight at 6pm. ______________________________________________________________. Kern County Fire Department has issued new evacuations for residents in the...
Butte County, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Dixie Fire: As containment rises, strong winds keep fire active

Strong winds kept the Dixie Fire active in the early hours of Wednesday. Despite the winds, Cal Fire reported containment of the Dixie Fire rose from 43 percent to 45 percent. After growing 2,165 acres on Tuesday, Cal Fire reported the Dixie Fire has grown an additional 1,589 acres. The fire has burned 735,064 total acres.
Shasta County, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Dixie Fire: Evacuation warnings now affect Shasta County

With the evacuation warnings issued in Shasta County on Wednesday, the Dixie Fire now spans five counties: Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, Butte, and Shasta. After steady rise of containment over the past couple days, containment on Thursday stands still at 45 percent. The fire grew an additional 4,367 acres on Thursday,...
California Statebluemountaineagle.com

Massive California fire 8 miles from Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California city and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph from late morning to...

Comments / 8

Community Policy