Paralegal studies program becomes first in District with ABA approval

The University’s paralegal studies program became the first in the District to receive approval from the American Bar Association earlier this month. The paralegal studies program housed under the College of Professional Studies received the approval from the ABA after a year and a half process, joining 260 paralegal education programs nationwide with the designation. Faculty within the program said the stamp of approval from the ABA confirms the quality of the existing program to current and prospective students and makes its graduates more likely to be hired by employers in the field.