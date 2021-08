Congrats! You got into UC Berkeley — the real No. 1 public university in the country. This is your first time in college, so naturally, you’re probably wondering how to make friends in an unfamiliar environment. Like a true UC Berkeley student, you’re determined to succeed — so much so that you consulted a guide. But these are desperate times, and returning in person means everyone needs a little help getting back to socializing. So you should trust me, because, from your first step on an abandoned boba cup to your last step across our historic amphitheater’s uneven stage, my tips will serve you well in making friendships that will last at least until you get a new phone or move to another part of campus.