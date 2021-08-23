ANC to dole out $12,000 to Foggy Bottom nonprofits for community relief

A local governing body plans to give $12,000 to nonprofits around Foggy Bottom to reach local residents who have struggled financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foggy Bottom and West End Advisory Neighborhood Commission’s humanitarian grants special committee is accepting applications for grants until Wednesday to extend community relief to locals around the neighborhood, committee members said. Commissioners said the grants will further the work of nonprofit charity organizations that work directly with vulnerable communities that have been hit by the effects of the pandemic, like residents who have lost their jobs and other community members facing financial stress.