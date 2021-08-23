Professor launches project to build trust in COVID-19 vaccine
A health policy professor received a $1 million grant to increase COVID-19 vaccine access among D.C.’s socially vulnerable communities late last month. Y. Tony Yang, a professor of public policy in the School of Nursing and the Milken Institute School of Public Health, said he will use the grant to minimize vaccine hesitancy in wards 7 and 8, where only 32 and 24 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, respectively. He said his team will talk to people in places like churches and barber shops, work with community partners and post infographics and videos on Facebook and Twitter to provide underserved communities with information about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.www.gwhatchet.com
