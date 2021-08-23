GW-specific slang to make you feel like a seasoned student
If you’re new to campus, you might find yourself scratching your head when you hear about someone getting “EMeRGed” or heading to “Gelbucks”. We compiled this dictionary of GW-specific terms so you can familiarize yourself with campus slang before the semester starts. From a shuttle that runs back and forth between the Mount Vernon and Foggy Bottom campuses to a crepe restaurant that doubles as a dance club on weekends, learning these terms will make you feel like a seasoned student.www.gwhatchet.com
Comments / 0