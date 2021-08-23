Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Administrative shuffles, COVID-19 planning headline summer news

By Daniel Patrick Galgano, Nicholas Pasion
GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom administrative shakeups to a phased reopening of campus following a year of shutdowns, the GW community has seen unprecedented turnovers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. University President Thomas LeBlanc announced in May that he would step down from his position at the end of this academic year, and the following month, former Provost Brian Blake – who worked with LeBlanc at the University of Miami – stepped down to become the president of Georgia State University. Officials also developed and tweaked their fall reopening plan throughout the summer, requiring community members to be vaccinated against COVID-19, receive regular tests and wear face coverings while in campus buildings.

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
Washington, DC
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Leblanc
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Georgia State University#Race#University President#Gw#The University Of Miami#The Board Of Trustees#Board#The Faculty Senate#Next University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Law EnforcementPosted by
CNN

Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 speaks publicly for first time: 'I know that day I saved countless lives'

(CNN) — The veteran US Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt went public Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on January 6. "I know that day I saved countless lives," Lt. Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News." "I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job."
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 1

Community Policy