Administrative shuffles, COVID-19 planning headline summer news

From administrative shakeups to a phased reopening of campus following a year of shutdowns, the GW community has seen unprecedented turnovers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. University President Thomas LeBlanc announced in May that he would step down from his position at the end of this academic year, and the following month, former Provost Brian Blake – who worked with LeBlanc at the University of Miami – stepped down to become the president of Georgia State University. Officials also developed and tweaked their fall reopening plan throughout the summer, requiring community members to be vaccinated against COVID-19, receive regular tests and wear face coverings while in campus buildings.