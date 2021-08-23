Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A look into the District’s history

By Clara Duhon
GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you begin to make your home in Foggy Bottom, take some time to learn the vast history of the city you’ll call home for the next few years. Since its founding in 1790, D.C. has been a hub of cultural, political and social movements that have shaped both the District and the nation as a whole. From the explosion of go-go music to the largest gathering of the civil rights movement, we’ve compiled some key moments in the District’s history.

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Chuck Brown
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Foggy Bottom#British#The White House#Congress#Democratic#Republican#Hatchet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
dailyjournal.net

Lee Hamilton: American history changed by ‘indispensable men’

You can get a sense of the sweep of American politics and history by identifying a few of the indispensable men in our country’s history. There are many, of course, and my list is quite limited. Similar lists of indispensable women could be developed; and they have been, by the late broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts and others.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

A look at elections shenanigans in Nebraska history

Experts and advocates are unaware of any voter fraud cases involving impersonation in Nebraska in the last century, but that doesn’t mean the state’s elections have always been free of mischief and corruption. Democracy was a crude system, said David Bristow, a historian, author and editor of Nebraska History Magazine....
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Presidential ElectionNPR

The House Has Passed A Bill To Restore The Voting Rights Act

House lawmakers approved new legislation aimed at protecting the right to vote on Tuesday, amid a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. The bill is named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. "Old battles have become new again,"...
Virginia StatePosted by
@JohnLocke

Virginia Democrat Buries His ‘Equity’ Agenda

Collin Anderson of the Washington Free Beacon writes about an interesting shift from Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor. Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe quietly removed race-focused language from his campaign website’s education page as voters pushed back on “equity initiatives” in public schools. McAuliffe has made “equity” a chief...
AdvocacyPosted by
TIME

Joe Manchin Faces Protests from the Left at Home in West Virginia

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In many ways, politics is a theater for policy discussions, told through varied layers of symbolism and stage management. Politicians signal meaning in the colors they choose to wear, the towns they visit and the venues they appear in. On the outside, activists stage elaborate performance art, like handing out flip-flops to shame candidates who switched positions, or flying prop-planes with slogans dragging behind on banners.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained

The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.
POTUSCNN

White House fires back at McCarthy as it doubles down on domestic agenda

(CNN) — The White House is firing back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday called for Democrats to halt work on their sweeping economic agenda to focus on Afghanistan evacuations. McCarthy said his call highlighted frustration, voiced by a growing number of Republicans, over administration briefings they...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

President Biden's domestic policy legacy looks likely to be determined largely by two bills that are before Congress. The pandemic rescue package passed back in March was significant, but most of that has already expired or will do so soon. Meanwhile, a $566 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill has passed the Senate and is before the House, and more importantly, a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is working its way through the Senate. If passed, these two bills would give Biden the most significant record of domestic accomplishment since Lyndon Johnson.
NFLNBC News

House moderates provide even more leverage to Joe Manchin on reconciliation

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday resolved their procedural standoff over the infrastructure and reconciliation bills after moderates secured two concessions from Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Concession #1: The House will vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. Concession #2: The House will work only with a reconciliation...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
Congress & CourtsVox

A new Supreme Court case could blow up decades of US diplomacy

Texas v. Biden, a case with profound implications for American foreign policy, reached the Supreme Court with lightning speed. On August 13, a judge in Texas appointed by then-President Donald Trump effectively ordered the Biden administration to permanently reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which is officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

GOP reaction to troop deaths shows what a Republican House would really mean

Soon after the nation received the terrible news about the killing of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan, some Republicans immediately called for President Biden’s resignation. Others refrained from that, instead signaling that once back in power, they will launch major congressional investigations into what happened. Congressional oversight into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy