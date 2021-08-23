Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lonza invests in new production line in China

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqVjZ_0bZujMdA00
The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lonza (LONN.S) is investing in new drug product manufacturing capacity at its site in Guangzhou, China, the Swiss company said on Monday.

The sterile, multi-product fill and finish line is expected to be completed in 2022 and will create more than 150 jobs. Lonza, which has been making ingredients for Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, did not say how much it was spending on the Guangzhou plant.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lonza#New Production#Production Line#Zurich#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Huawei gets U.S. approvals to buy auto chips, sparking blow back

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China's blacklisted telecom company Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business, two people familiar with the matter said. Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been hobbled by trade...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

CNPC plans new shale oil field near northeast China's Daqing

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Co (CNPC) said on Wednesday it plans for new shale oil production from formations within the area of the existing Daqing oilfield that will help replenish that site's diminishing output. CNPC said it aims to produced 1 million tonnes of oil annually...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Invests In Hoshi Aiming To Reach Important European Markets Faster

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Tuesday it has closed the previously announced €2 million ($2.35 million) investment in Hoshi International Inc. while also increasing its fully-diluted ownership in Hoshi through a securities swap. Hoshi is a European-focused, fully integrated medical cannabis company led by a team of renowned cannabis entrepreneurs.
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China's Bank of Communications posts 15% rise in H1 profit

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (601328.SS), the country's sixth-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 15.1% increase in first-half net profit as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Profit came in at 42.02 billion yuan ($6.49 billion) for the January to June...
Food & Drinkswholefoodsmagazine.com

Jicama-Based Product Line

EaturXica has introduced a line of Jicama-based products including spears, tortillas, and chips. The root vegetable, Jicama, is rich in nutrients, high in fiber, and has natural vitamin C, the company says.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp surged 34% on its Shanghai debut on Friday, defying a bearish market after raising $7.3 billion in the world's biggest stock listing so far this year. Shares of the Chinese telecom giant, which is blacklisted by the U.S. government due to alleged...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Lonza appoints Novartis executive as new Chief Financial Officer

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Lonza (LONN.S) has appointed former Novartis (NOVN.S) executive Philippe Deecke as its new Chief Financial Officer, the Swiss chemicals company said on Thursday. Deecke, who was previously Global CFO for Novartis Oncology, will replace Rodolfo Savitzky, who is leaving Lonza for a role at another...
Economyplasticstoday.com

Kautex Textron Invests in Lightweight Battery Technology in China

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG plans to expand production capabilities at its plant in Pinghu, China, with the recent purchase of a direct-long-fiber thermoplastic molding line including a 5,500-tonne press. The line will produce Kautex’s latest automotive innovation, the Pentatonic battery system. Pentatonic is a lightweight, customizable battery system...
Worlddallassun.com

China-Arab e-commerce trade booms along "online Silk Road"

YINCHUAN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- At an exhibition booth at the ongoing fifth China-Arab States Expo, Yang Wanlong has been attracting a lot of domestic and foreign customers for his two products on display: nutritious Morchella fungi and high-quality activated carbon. Yang, 27, runs a cross-border e-commerce company, and this...
Industrywkzo.com

Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral vessels from Hyundai Heavy

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it had ordered eight vessels which are able to run on carbon-neutral methanol to accelerate the decarbonisation of its fleet and meet increased customer demand for greener transportation. The Danish company has vowed to only order new vessels which can use carbon-neutral...

Comments / 0

Community Policy