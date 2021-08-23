Lonza invests in new production line in China

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lonza (LONN.S) is investing in new drug product manufacturing capacity at its site in Guangzhou, China, the Swiss company said on Monday.

The sterile, multi-product fill and finish line is expected to be completed in 2022 and will create more than 150 jobs. Lonza, which has been making ingredients for Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, did not say how much it was spending on the Guangzhou plant.

