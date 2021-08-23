Remembering Trudy Appleby: 25 Years Later

Trudy Appleby's family held a vigil for the 25th year to remember her on Saturday.

"If you would've told me even 20 years, 10 years ago that we'd still be doing this I wouldn't believe you," said Ray Eddleman, Trudy's uncle.

Trudy disappeared in Moline, Illinois when she was 11 years old in 1996. She was last seen leaving her driveway in a car with a man. She was wearing a bathing suit and carrying a beach towel.

Over the years, Trudy's family says they feel like they've been led astray and given false hope.

In 2017, William "Ed" Smith, was named as a person of interest in the case, but died in 2014.

In 2020, David Whipple from Colona, Illinois and Jamison "Jamie" Fisher, from Silvis, Illinois were also found as people of interest in Trudy's case. Whipple is Ed Smith's son-in-law and Fisher is known as a close friend to both men.

Trudy's uncle is pleading with those who know these men closely or anyone with information on Trudy's case to tell authorities so they can lay her to rest.

"If you want me to beg you, I'll be you. Just please give us the information that we need," said Eddleman.

Every year Trudy's family holds a vigil in her honor to pay their respects and remember her.

"Trudy was a fun loving cute little girl. Trudy Loved everybody," said Eddleman.

Family says the emotions the vigil brings is almost unbearable, but they won't stop expressing their love or fighting for the truth.

"Sometimes this day feel like a funeral and it happens over and over," said Eddleman.

The FBI is working closely with Moline Police on this case, but has not found any new discoveries since August 2020.

If you have any information on Trudy Appleby's disappearance you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-214.