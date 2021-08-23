Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban flags proliferate as Afghan tricolour becomes resistance symbol

By Hoshang Hashimi, Wakil KOHSAR
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YHhf_0bZuj3wc00
A boy carries Taliban flags to sell in the Afghan capital Kabul /AFP

After two decades out of power, the Taliban are swiftly moving to stamp their authority on Afghanistan using every tool at their disposal -- including flags.

Since rolling into Kabul a week ago, the white banner of the Islamist militants has become a common sight across the country, replacing the national tricolour flag above government buildings, police stations and military facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHyld_0bZuj3wc00
The sight of Taliban fighters in vehicles bearing the standard has terrorised people across Afghanistan in recent weeks /AFP

There have been scattered reports of people being castigated or even punished for waving the old national banner, but so far there is no official word from the group on the flag issue.

At a Kabul roadside on Sunday, vendors were making a quick sale in Taliban flags -- a white banner bearing the Muslim proclamation of faith and the regime's formal name: "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sT5y5_0bZuj3wc00
Some roadside vendors in Kabul have been selling Taliban flags -- white banners bearing the Muslim proclamation of faith and the formal name of their regime /AFP

"Our goal is to spread the flag of the Islamic Emirate throughout Afghanistan, instead of the tricolour flag," said vendor Ahmad Shakib, who studies economics at university.

It was not clear if he was affiliated with the Taliban.

The sight of Taliban fighters in vehicles bearing the standard has terrorised people across Afghanistan in recent weeks as the militants first captured vast swathes of the rural hinterland and then all the major cities.

The group was quick to replace the Afghan national flag wherever it could.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKkCi_0bZuj3wc00
Afghans hold national tri-colour flags as they celebrate Independence Day in Kabul, days after the Taliban takeover /AFP

But in the middle of the despair and fear sparked by the Taliban takeover, the old flag has become something of a symbol of defiance for many, featuring prominently in the small protests held in recent days.

- 'My heart is here' -

Social media has been awash with images and emojis of the old flag -- a black, red and green vertical tricolour with the national emblem overlaid in white -- posted by public figures including sports stars and many ordinary Afghans.

On Afghanistan's independence day last week, groups of people waved the national flag in Kabul and a handful of suburbs to celebrate -- sometimes in plain sight of patrolling Taliban.

At one rally, people on a convoy of honking cars waved national flags in Kabul. At another spot, men and women stood by the roadside holding the tricolour banner.

A day earlier, Taliban fighters fired guns to disperse dozens in the eastern city of Jalalabad who were protesting over the removal of the national flag, according to local media.

"My heart is here for this flag... I will never leave this flag," said one Jalalabad resident.

"Kill us, fire at us... We will never leave this flag."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#National Flags#Tricolour#Afghans#Islamist#Muslim#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Taliban's arms seizures embarrass Washington

Videos of Taliban fighters parading in US-made armored vehicles, wielding US-supplied firearms and climbing on American Black Hawk helicopters after the defeat of Afghan government forces have embarrassed the White House. But hardware supplied to the Afghan forces that is now in Taliban hands has raised concerns. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy