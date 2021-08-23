Cancel
Ocean City, NJ

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $899,900

Atlantic City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy Newer Single Family Home! This charming and spacious 4 bedroom/3.5 bath single with bay/meadow views on large 50x100' lot is in one of Ocean City's finest family neighborhood! Features include: beautiful hardwood flooring on first floor, stairs and 2nd floor hallway. First floor boasts a Jr. Master Suite, living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, and hallway powder room, plus cozy front porche & spacious rear decks. Eat-in kitchen is upscale with granite counters, beautiful cherry cabinetry and S/S appliances. Second floor offers master suite with direct access to large private deck overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and meadow views. There are two spacious additional bedrooms and hallway bathroom on this floor. Third floor has large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom! Two separate HVAC (gas heat) systems provide outstanding climate control. This premier home is among the most elevated in the neighborhood, and is eager to make incredible memories with you and your friends & family! Great location! (Quiet Single Family Neighborhood) Great Property! (Newer and in Excellent Condition) Great Value! (Lowest Priced Newer Single Family) See you on the Beach!

pressofatlanticcity.com

