Gabe Jaramillo’s Thoughts: Is Naomi Osaka's Action Result of a Paradox of the Information Age?
Naomi Osaka, the number two player in the world, decided to withdraw from the French Open before being forced to attend press conferences, attributing it to psychological problems. More precisely, depression. She has been characterized by presenting a somewhat confusing image, on the one hand, introverted and on the other extroverted. These opposite faces leave the audience confused, which is why some support it and others criticize it.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0