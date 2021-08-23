Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Gabe Jaramillo’s Thoughts: Is Naomi Osaka's Action Result of a Paradox of the Information Age?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka, the number two player in the world, decided to withdraw from the French Open before being forced to attend press conferences, attributing it to psychological problems. More precisely, depression. She has been characterized by presenting a somewhat confusing image, on the one hand, introverted and on the other extroverted. These opposite faces leave the audience confused, which is why some support it and others criticize it.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Club#Information Age#French#Social Justice#Espn#Club Med#Discovery Channel#Orange Economy#Uspta#Rpt#Ptr#Cbt#Fedcol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka reveals her goals beyond tennis

Naomi Osaka is one of the most popular athletes on the tennis scene and in Japan she is now a sports icon. Despite the victory of the Australian Open, this 2021 was really difficult for young Japanese star: the strong tennis player highlighted some mental health problems, especially due to obvious difficulties in dealing with the media.
Tennishypebeast.com

Naomi Osaka Debuts Takashi Murakami Co-Designed Tennis Racket

Naomi Osaka has officially linked up with famed contemporary, Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to design a limited-edition Yonex tennis racket and accompanying bag. Both Osaka and Murakami have reimagined the iconic EZONE racket to feature Murakami’s signature cherry blossom motif atop a white base. Naomi’s name is printed on the throat of the racket, alongside kawaii silhouettes of a bear and kangaroo. In a recent interview with HYPEBAE, Osaka discussed what it was like collaborating with the legendary artist sharing, “Takashi is one of my favorite artists and we started messaging each other on Instagram a couple of years ago. We were both talking about something cool to work on together, so I suggested that we collaborate on my racket for the U.S. Open… and here we are!”
Designers & Collectionsmediapost.com

With Naomi Osaka, Levi's Keeps Upping Its Cultural Cool

No one has ever accused Levi’s of misreading the zeitgeist. The denim heavyweight is rolling out a new collaboration with tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, a four-piece collection made entirely from upcycled denim. It’s not Levi’s first partnership with Osaka. Previous appearances included a flower-showered explanation of her path to activism,...
Cincinnati, OHMic

Talking about Naomi Osaka's tears misses the point

It was the first time Naomi Osaka had participated in a normal press conference in months, and things didn't go particularly smoothly. Ahead of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, the tennis star answered three questions without incident on Monday. But then a reporter asked about her aversion to the media in a tone other people present described as aggressive.
TennisCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open women's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert avoiding Naomi Osaka in best bets

In late August, the best tennis players in the world will convene in New York in grand slam action at the 2021 U.S. Open. Flushing Meadows and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center host the action, with Arthur Ashe Stadium as the centerpiece. On the women's side, the U.S. Open 2021 field is loaded with intrigue, headlined by Naomi Osaka. Osaka, a two-time champion, is considered by many to be the player to beat.
TennisNew York Post

ESPN analysts doubt Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka’s chances at US Open

When the U.S. Open begins Monday, eyes will be on two players: Serena Williams, to see if she can break through nearly four years after her daughter’s birth, and Naomi Osaka, to see if she can win in her current form and headspace. The experts weren’t confident of either. Stars-turned...
TennisPosted by
Footwear News

Tennis Legend Billie Jean King on Naomi Osaka, Mental Health and Her Continued Fight for Women’s Rights

It’s been nearly 48 years since Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match in 1973, and she’s still fighting for equality to this day. The tennis legend, 77, is busy promoting her new memoir, “All In,” where she talks not only about her sport but her history as an activist for women’s rights. “Why do you think the King v. Riggs match was so important? It was because I was now in a male arena,” she said about the stark difference in representation for male and female athletes. “And 95% of the media is...
MLBhypefresh.co

Top 3 Sports Headlines; Tyler Gilbert, Naomi Osaka, Women’s Hockey Deal

Here are your top 3 sports headlines for Sunday the 15th. First, Tyler Gilbert threw a No-hitter. Second, Noami Osaka will donate prize to help Haiti. Finally,. 1. It’s a No-hitter! Tyler Gilbert’s First MLB Appearance. Former Phillies minor league, 27 year old Tyler Gilbert accomplishes a feat most baseball...
TennisPosted by
TheWrap

Naomi Osaka Breaks Down in Tears Following Reporter’s ‘Appalling’ Question

Naomi Osaka broke down in tears in her first press conference since withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon for mental health reasons. While speaking with press on Monday ahead of her appearance at the Ohio WTA tournament, Osaka got visibly emotional after Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty asked her about her fraught relationship with the media.
TennisPosted by
Boston

Naomi Osaka has signed on with Tom Brady’s NFT company

“Tom inspires me in so many ways." Naomi Osaka, the 23-year-old tennis star, announced on Wednesday the launch of her first NFT collection as part of Autograph, a platform co-founded by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Osaka, who also joins Autograph’s advisory board, follows several other big-name athletes in joining...
Tennisthecut.com

This Press Conference Sure Proved Naomi Osaka’s Point About Press Conferences

Over the past few months, tennis star Naomi Osaka has made her concerns about post-match press requirements clear: They can take a heavy toll on athletes’ mental health, and she would prefer to be selective about when she sits for them. This feels fair given how frequently athletes wind up in tears after being bombarded with probing questions immediately following a big loss. Obligating them to parade their disappointment in these moments turns their emotions into a spectacle, as Osaka noted in a recent essay for Time. Explaining her decision to drop out of the French Open and Wimbledon rather than do the obligatory media, she wrote, “I love the press; I do not love all press conferences.” And watching her news conference on Monday, you can see why.
Cincinnati, OHchatsports.com

Naomi Osaka Briefly Exits Press Conference in Tears After Reporter’s Question

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka briefly exited a press conference in tears on Monday night ahead of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio. Osaka withdrew from the French Open in May after she sparked discussion by not appearing at media availabilities during the tournament. Osaka explained that the meetings with the media exacerbated her anxiety, which she detailed in a post on social media.
SportsSportsnet.ca

Cincinnati Masters matches Naomi Osaka's pledged prize money to Haiti

The Western & Southern Financial Group, the title sponsor of the Cincinnati Masters, has agreed to match Naomi Osaka's pledged donation of prize money to Haiti for earthquake relief efforts. On Aug. 14, Osaka announced on social media that she would donate the prize money she receives in Cincinnati to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy