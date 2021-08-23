Gabe Jaramillo’s Thoughts: Is Naomi Osaka's Action Result of a Paradox of the Information Age?

Over the past few months, tennis star Naomi Osaka has made her concerns about post-match press requirements clear: They can take a heavy toll on athletes’ mental health, and she would prefer to be selective about when she sits for them. This feels fair given how frequently athletes wind up in tears after being bombarded with probing questions immediately following a big loss. Obligating them to parade their disappointment in these moments turns their emotions into a spectacle, as Osaka noted in a recent essay for Time. Explaining her decision to drop out of the French Open and Wimbledon rather than do the obligatory media, she wrote, “I love the press; I do not love all press conferences.” And watching her news conference on Monday, you can see why.