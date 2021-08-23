Neshannock Township Block Party Honors First Responders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — First responders in Lawrence County were honored on Sunday at a block party in Neshannock Township.

Residents on Fairway Drive and surrounding streets celebrated the work of police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and state troopers.

The fire department broke out an old 1939 fire truck that kids were able to go for a ride on.

There was also a food buffet and a performance from a local band.