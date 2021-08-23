Cancel
Lawrence County, PA

Neshannock Township Block Party Honors First Responders

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8FWl_0bZuhIAg00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — First responders in Lawrence County were honored on Sunday at a block party in Neshannock Township.

Residents on Fairway Drive and surrounding streets celebrated the work of police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and state troopers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The fire department broke out an old 1939 fire truck that kids were able to go for a ride on.

There was also a food buffet and a performance from a local band.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
#Block Party#Kdka Tv News#Ems
