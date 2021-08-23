No Rest For These Weary Bed Racers
Beds thundered up and down Main Street in downtown Hillsboro, accompanied by running feet Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Shop Hillsboro Moonlight Madness bed races. Eight five-member teams participated on beds on loan from Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. The top three teams were awarded cash prizes, thanks to First Community Bank, along with gold bed-themed trophies, each hand-crafted by Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kaitlyn Fath.www.thejournal-news.net
