Nokomis Back To School Plan Passes On 5-2 Vote
The regular August meeting of the Nokomis School Board meeting was called to order on Tuesday, Aug. 17 by Vice President Steve Janssen. In addition to Janssen, Superintendent Scott Doerr, board members Joe Gasparich, Denny Bauman, Carl Ray Fesser, Ben Tarter, and Carl Kettelkamp were all present. Chad Ruppert attended the meeting remotely. Also in attendance were Principals Masten, McDowell, and Assistant Principal Reedy, as well as about 40 other interested guests.www.thejournal-news.net
