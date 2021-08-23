Venomous sea snakes may attack divers during mating season, study suggests
Highly venomous and sexually aroused sea snakes may attack human divers after confusing them with other snakes during breeding season, a new study suggests. Researchers from three Australian universities working on the southern Great Barrier Reef found that Olive sea snakes – particularly males – repeatedly approached divers, coiled around fins, struck at camera reflections, made fast, jerky movements and were particularly active in the winter, when they breed.www.theguardian.com
