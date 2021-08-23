Cancel
Venomous sea snakes may attack divers during mating season, study suggests

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly venomous and sexually aroused sea snakes may attack human divers after confusing them with other snakes during breeding season, a new study suggests. Researchers from three Australian universities working on the southern Great Barrier Reef found that Olive sea snakes – particularly males – repeatedly approached divers, coiled around fins, struck at camera reflections, made fast, jerky movements and were particularly active in the winter, when they breed.

