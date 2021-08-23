Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

2022 Forward Pharrel Payne Commits to Minnesota Basketball

By Bryan Steedman
btpowerhouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota picked up their second verbal commitment for 2022 on Sunday when Pharrel Payne announced he was committing to the school. The 6’9” power forward is an in-state prospect from Cottage Grove and also held offers from a number of mid-major programs including Appalachian State, Loyola (Chicago) and Saint Louis. Payne is currently unranked on both 247Sports and Rivals service. Payne is the second commit for 2022, joining currently unranked guard Braeden Carrington, who committed at the beginning of the month.

www.btpowerhouse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Cottage Grove, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gophers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel assistant coach joins Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former UNC basketball assistant coach Steve Robinson. The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former North Carolina basketball assistant Steve Robinson to the same position in Tucson, that according to a report from WildcatAuthority.com of the 247Sports network. Their sources state that an announcement could be coming from the university’s athletic department as soon as this week.
BasketballABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA's best 25 under 25: Ranking A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and all the young stars

The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, 40, and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, 39, won their fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles won her fourth gold, and at age 35 was just one point shy Tuesday of becoming the first player in league history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game. The "older generation" of WNBA players is still going strong.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker seen training with former NBA sharpshooter

Los Angeles Lakers youngsters Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker were seen getting a workout in with former NBA sharpshooter Ben Gordon and a trainer. With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s NBA, it’s great to see Nunn and Horton-Tucker working out with a former 3-point sniper. During his NBA career, Gordon knocked down a whopping 40.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star commit and Chance Westry dynamic prep duo

Chance Westry, Syracuse basketball (Syndication: The News-Press) Syracuse basketball 2022 four-star commit Kamari Lands and long-time Orange target Chance Westry will form one of the best prep-school combinations across the country in the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-8 Lands, who can reportedly suit up at small forward as well as both...
NBAPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81

CHICAGO - Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right. Following a path paved by Major League Baseball’s first Black player, Harkness led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship in basketball in 1963 and a was pioneer well after his playing career.
Michigan StateMLive.com

Michigan State finalizes 2021-22 roster with seven newcomers

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has its 16-player roster set for the 2021-22 season. And nearly half of those 16 players weren’t on the roster last year. The Spartans unveiled their new roster on Thursday afternoon, officially adding seven newcomers for the upcoming season. Included are the three incoming scholarship...
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Forward sentenced to probation

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis was sentenced to 365 days unsupervised probation earlier this month, after pleading guilty to a count of OWI. Gillis was arrested in June after West Lafayette police responded to a tip about “reckless driving” north of campus. He was taken to WLPD and failed multiple sobriety tests. He was initially charged with OWI, endangering a person, disregarding a traffic control device and minor consumption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy