2022 Forward Pharrel Payne Commits to Minnesota Basketball

Minnesota picked up their second verbal commitment for 2022 on Sunday when Pharrel Payne announced he was committing to the school. The 6’9” power forward is an in-state prospect from Cottage Grove and also held offers from a number of mid-major programs including Appalachian State, Loyola (Chicago) and Saint Louis. Payne is currently unranked on both 247Sports and Rivals service. Payne is the second commit for 2022, joining currently unranked guard Braeden Carrington, who committed at the beginning of the month.