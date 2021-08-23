My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Is Highest-Earning Film in Franchise With 2.06 Billion Yen
Film opened on August 6, has now surpassed previous film's 1.79 billion yen record. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, has sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.06 billion yen (about US$18.74 million) as of Sunday, its 17th day in the Japanese box office. The film is now the highest-earning among all three My Hero Academia franchise anime films, surpassing the 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion) of the second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.www.animenewsnetwork.com
