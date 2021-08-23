My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Is Highest-Earning Film in Franchise With 2.06 Billion Yen

With the start of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, anime fans have been waiting for the arrival of the arc that will focus predominantly on Shigaraki and his League of Villains battling antagonists that might be more of a threat to their quest than the heroes. Now, the Endeavor Agency Arc has recently come to a close with the latest episode, and the preview for the 108th episode of the anime adaptation has shown us our first look at the beginning of the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which is often referred to as My Villain Academia.