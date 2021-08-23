Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-031-240800- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0014.000000T0000Z-210825T0200Z/ /MCPN4.1.ER.210823T0553Z.210823T0945Z.210823T2117Z.NO/ 400 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Pequannock River Below Macopin Dam. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 3:40 PM EDT Monday the stage was 5.6 feet. * Flood stage is 5.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:40 PM EDT Monday was 5.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 2.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, Road closures begin in both Butler and Bloomingdale due to flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Both Main Streets in Butler and Bloomingdale flood. Several commercial properties are also flooded. The Hamburg Turnpike experiences significant flooding. Flooding expands to the east side of Bloomingdale. Sloan Park is flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.6 feet on 06/01/2003. Target Area: Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Pequannock River Below Macopin Dam affecting Morris and Passaic Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pequannock River Macopin Dam 5.5 5.6 Mon 3 pm EDT 4.7 2.8 2.2

alerts.weather.gov

