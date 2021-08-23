Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jewell County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jewell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jewell County through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 25 miles north of Beloit, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 110 AM CDT. Formoso, Webber and Lovewell State Park around 125 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jewell County, KS
City
Beloit, KS
City
Formoso, KS
City
Jewell, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler#Lovewell State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
CNN

Prosecutors will not oppose parole for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

(CNN) — Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, faces his 16th parole hearing Friday seeking a release from prison -- this time with no opposition from prosecutors. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has no plans for his prosecutors to speak out...
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy