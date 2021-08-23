Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jewell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jewell County through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 25 miles north of Beloit, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 110 AM CDT. Formoso, Webber and Lovewell State Park around 125 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0