With their long springy hind legs, and rodent-shaped bodies, brush-tailed bettongs – also known as woylies – are striking-looking animals.Evolution, in its dazzling array of unlikely formations, appears to have produced a half-rat, half-kangaroo, which leaps through the night and digs up the various kinds of fungi that comprise a key part of its diet.However, the bush-tailed bettong is critically endangered in its native Australia, due to the ravages of the non-native animals, especially foxes and cats, brought by European settlers in the modern era.But a major rewilding programme is bringing back these marsupials to areas where they have...