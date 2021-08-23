Anyone who has perused direct-to-consumer mattress options online understands just how many are out there, differentiating themselves through firmness, foam, coil or cushion. And, undeniably, many of them really are quite extraordinary and well-priced. But Eight Sleep—thanks to their Pod Pro smart mattress—sets itself apart in an almost unfathomable way. It’s a five-layer premium foam mattress that’s 12 inches deep, with an integrated contouring foam topper. It also features a skin that encloses a thin layer of water (moderated by an included technology tower) so that sleepers can regulate the temperature on their side, heating it up or cooling it down as per their desire. This surface tracks sleep (from twists and turns to heart rate) and reports it to a dedicated app and provides a vibration technology, affixed to a timer, that gently wakes you in the morning. It’s a suite of functionality that reimagines what a mattress can do for an individual.