In Hindu mythology, gods and goddesses are believed to reside in the most uncommon places. They are portrayed as living atop of mountains, under the sea, up in the sky and in other godly places. This represented their divine power, their ability to survive in environments where mortals would find it impossible to settle down. This is also one of the reasons why you’ll see a lot of Hindu temples in remote places. Reaching the site itself is an adventure. Photographer Adrian Bateman took the following image of one such Hindu temple in Indonesia and the image beautifully gives a sense of this whole concept: