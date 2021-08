“One of the penalties of an ecological education is that one lives alone in a world of wounds,” America’s forerunning ecologist Aldo Leopold observed. “Much of the damage inflicted on land is quite invisible to laymen. An ecologist must either harden his shell and make believe that the consequences of science are none of his business, or he must be the doctor who sees the marks of death in a community that believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise.”