The Kiel Baltic Hurricanes (2-5) will host the Cologne Crocodiles (3-3) in this German Football League North matchup. Both of these teams have explosive offenses so expect today to be a high-scoring event. Cologne and Kiel both lost close games last week and are eager to bounce back and fight for a chance at the playoffs. The Crocodiles defeated the Hurricanes back in week two 49-13. However, the Hurricanes have improved mightily since early June making this game one of the week’s premier matchups in Europe.