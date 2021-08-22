Advocacy Group Creates LAUSD-Wide Dashboard Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In Each School

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An advocacy group has created a comprehensive dashboard of all positive COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Parents Supporting Teachers, an LA-based advocacy group, said that after repeated requests to create a comprehensive database of positive COVID-19 cases across LA’s school districts was ignored, they created one on their own.

The group has compiled each individual school’s COVID data into one comprehensive dashboard, so parents have a clear picture of what’s happening in the district.

Advocates are also calling on the district to notify all members of individual classrooms and the entire school when a student tests positive.

“You can’t adequately determine what a close contact is, so the entire class needs to be notified so parents can make a decision that feels good and safe for them,” Jenna Schwartz, co-founder of Parents Supporting Teachers, said.

Schwartz said that the group would like to see a better, more cohesive policy on how students will learn while in quarantine since, as she noted, take home packets don’t work for every student.

District officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.