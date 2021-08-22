Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Advocacy Group Creates LAUSD-Wide Dashboard Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In Each School

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An advocacy group has created a comprehensive dashboard of all positive COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Parents Supporting Teachers, an LA-based advocacy group, said that after repeated requests to create a comprehensive database of positive COVID-19 cases across LA’s school districts was ignored, they created one on their own.

The group has compiled each individual school’s COVID data into one comprehensive dashboard, so parents have a clear picture of what’s happening in the district.

Advocates are also calling on the district to notify all members of individual classrooms and the entire school when a student tests positive.

“You can’t adequately determine what a close contact is, so the entire class needs to be notified so parents can make a decision that feels good and safe for them,” Jenna Schwartz, co-founder of Parents Supporting Teachers, said.

Schwartz said that the group would like to see a better, more cohesive policy on how students will learn while in quarantine since, as she noted, take home packets don’t work for every student.

District officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.

EducationPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Here is hard proof Governor DeSantis’ Department of Education is actually threatening Superintendents and School Board Members

“No leniency…maximum accountability measures provided for under the law.”. White House plans to fund Florida schools who defy DeSantis’ order against mask mandates. The White House announced Tuesday that it is planning to support schools who defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order and enact mask mandates for students. Under current...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Parents livid after learning Klein ISD teacher gave questionnaire asking students if they've been vaccinated

HOUSTON - Do you think it’s appropriate for a teacher to ask your child his or her vaccination status? It happened in Klein ISD, leaving at least one family furious. On the first day of school, yesterday, a Klein Oak High School teacher gave her students a questionnaire asking if the students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. One mother we spoke to, who does not want to be identified, told us she sent an email to the teacher, principal, and the Klein ISD Superintendent.
Georgia StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: 4 tiny Georgia districts close in-person classes

ATLANTA — Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction within days of starting school, saying high COVID-19 case counts among students and staff makes it unsafe to continue. Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. school masks debate erupts anew weeks before classes resume

(Reuters) - In pandemic-pummeled Florida, angry parents clashed with Broward County school board members this week over whether their children will be forced to wear masks in class. In South Carolina, school officials reminded parents that state lawmakers have barred mask mandates. In states such as North Carolina and Alabama,...
Public Healthhealthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Now Mandatory for California Teachers, School Staff

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- California on Wednesday became the first state to require teachers and other school staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or else have to undergo weekly tests. The announcement, made by Gov. Gavin Newsom, comes as a growing number of public and private...
Foster City, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Outbreak Shuts Down Classroom At Foster City Elementary School

FOSTER CITY (KPIX) – A COVID outbreak at a Bay Area school has forced a classroom to close. The shutdown has affected a lot more families outside that classroom. Parents of 4th and 5th graders at Foster City Elementary School had to scramble to get their children tested. Still, many of them had to keep their kids home Monday, because without a negative test, the school, for safety reasons, will not let them come back. Some 26 students at Foster City Elementary were in full-quarantine at home after the school learned of an increase in positive cases since last Thursday. “We didn’t...
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Fight Over Florida School Masks Grows as Student Cases Surge (2)

More Florida schools are considering defying Governor Ron DeSantis ’s ban on mask mandates as virulent strains of Covid-19 forced officials to isolate thousands of students just days into the new school year. Districts who buck the governor’s order should be prepared to face. punishment. after the state’s education board...

