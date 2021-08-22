Everly brothers have been and are still being covered in Bluegrass music.

When Don Everly, the elder and last surviving sibling in the Everly Brothers, passed away over the weekend, tributes rightly focused on the country-rock duo’s influence on boomer icons like the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel. But the Everlys’ close harmonies and otherworldly innocence have left a direct and lasting mark on more recent generations of gorgeous-voiced, uncannily melancholy artists. While hits like “Wake Up Little Susie” capture a certain peachy Americana, the lingering desolation and eerie guilelessness in songs like “So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)” or “All I Have to Do Is Dream” may represent a deeper, weirder undercurrent. Like near-contemporary Roy Orbison, they were beloved by classic rockers, but they’re the patron saints of indie sadsacks, too.