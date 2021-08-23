Cancel
Obituaries

Anna Bethune Collins

Daily News-Record
 4 days ago

“The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched; they are felt with the heart.” -Antoine de Saint-Exupery; The Little Prince. Anna Elizabeth Bethune was born Nov. 27, 1959, in Farmville, Va., and passed away while on vacation in Europe on July 22, 2021. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Rev. Richard and Virginia Bethune. Anna graduated from Warren County High School in 1978 and from Randolph Macon Women’s College in 1982 with degrees in Psychology and French. She married high school classmate and occasional physics class lab partner Michael Compton Collins in 1984. They had two children, daughter, Stewart (Liza) Elizabeth Collins (1986) and son, Logan Alexander Collins (1990).

