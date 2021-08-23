Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

We just went through this. "Big and heavy as a truck" seems to equate to..

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

.cleaning power in a directly proportional sense, at least near as I can tell. Best bet in that regard, IMHO, then, is to get one that is self-propelled, particularly if anyone who will be using it is on the petite side. We actually got two-- opted for a Hoover Wind Tunnel (Our last Hoover lasted nearly 20 years) for the carpeted upstairs, where it will stay, and then got the most powerful Black & Decker handheld for smaller messes elsewhere and for the carpeted steps. (I also have a shop vac, of course, for appropriate needs...)

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Tunnel#Black Decker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PetsPosted by
The Kitchn

The Miraculous $5 Amazon Find That Completely Solved My Annoying Ant Problem

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing that makes you feel quite as powerless as when you have an ant problem. In short, it’s the worst — especially when there’s no viable reason why the ants keep marching one by one right through invisible cracks in the walls and windows. My husband and I live on the 15th floor of a New York City apartment building, and we’re very tidy and don’t keep food out. (My Florida upbringing taught me to keep basically everything in the fridge and how to properly store fruit to avoid fruit flies and other bugs, and I’ll never unlearn those lessons.) Nevertheless, we suddenly had ants coming into nearly every room in our apartment — an issue we’ve never had before. What was the deal? The honest answer: We had no idea. Could it be the summer heat? Something in the walls? They wanted to check out my decorating skills?
Interior DesignReal Simple

This Bed Frame Arrived in Days—and I Put It Together in Under an Hour

Ordering furniture online can be a gamble, but it's become the norm for many people in recent years. In fact, 60 percent of millennials would be willing to buy large furniture online and 48 percent say they have. Seeing as I, a millennial, ordered every piece of furniture in my apartment online, I fall squarely into that 48 percent. Other than a few tedious builds, I've found the experience convenient, affordable, and accessible for my lifestyle.
LifestylePosted by
Woman's World

A Rare Coin Could Be Hiding in Your Change Jar — Here’s How to Spot Some Serious Cash

The average amount in a change jar is $68, but if it holds a rare coin, it could be worth hundreds more! Read on for ways to spot coins worth a fortune. “First, set aside any coins that have a different color, weight or image than what you usually see-that’s a sign it’s worth further investigation,” says numismatist Neil S. Berman, owner of Mount Kisco Gold & Silver in Mount Kisco, New York, and co-author of Coin Collecting for Dummies. Over the years, the U.S. Mint has made numerous changes to the appearance of coins and the metals used to manufacture them, making some worth far more. For example, 1926 S Buffalo nickels featuring a Native American chief on one side and a buffalo on the other are worth up to $1,000.
ShoppingPosted by
Health

Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud'—and It's on Sale for $30

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the market for a cozy bedding upgrade, Amazon shoppers recommend this cooling mattress topper that's 25% off right now. The Matbeby Mattress Pad has microfiber filling that's designed to be breathable and cooling, which is great for hot sleepers.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!
Interior DesignPosted by
SPY

Cleaning a Couch is Not as Hard as You Think, Here’s How to Do It

Some parts of your home just attract messes. No matter how often you clean, fold and tidy up, these areas get dirty again in seemingly the blink of an eye. They also tend to be the spots where you spend the most time, and are your most relaxed self. We’re of course talking about the focal point of most living rooms, and most people’s favorite spot for at-home comfort: the couch. The couch is probably the most multipurpose part of any home. It serves as a dining area, a play area, napping spot, movie theater and babysitter. Even if your kids...
Gear Patrol

Sell Your Apartment and Move into This Stunning Luxury Camping Trailer

Work has changed over the past year and a half. And many people are re-evaluating what work means and whether you need to live in an expensive residential area to perform it on site. If you've been thinking about chucking conventional life in, cashing in on the real estate bonanza and embarking on an adventure, there may be no better place to do it than a Living Vehicle trailer. It not only brings the comforts of home on the road. It's probably nicer than your home.
TrafficPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Freight Train Absolutely Demolishes Semi Stuck on Tracks

One of my favorite recurring video types is the "Semi Trailer Stuck on Train Tracks," and that's because no matter what speed that train is moving, that trailer is going to be obliterated. On Monday evening of last week, a Freightliner Cascadia tried to drive across the train crossing. It's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy