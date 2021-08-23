We just went through this. "Big and heavy as a truck" seems to equate to..
.cleaning power in a directly proportional sense, at least near as I can tell. Best bet in that regard, IMHO, then, is to get one that is self-propelled, particularly if anyone who will be using it is on the petite side. We actually got two-- opted for a Hoover Wind Tunnel (Our last Hoover lasted nearly 20 years) for the carpeted upstairs, where it will stay, and then got the most powerful Black & Decker handheld for smaller messes elsewhere and for the carpeted steps. (I also have a shop vac, of course, for appropriate needs...)virginia.sportswar.com
