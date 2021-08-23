Backstage Note On Adam Cole’s WWE Contract Situation, Britt Baker Reacts During Takeover

The third match of AEW Rampage's big TNT premiere was one of the most anticipated as well, as AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker took on challenger Red Velvet for the title, and before the match started they verbally sparred a bit backstage with Mark Henry moderating. Then it was time for the actual match, and Baker got a Champion's welcome in her hometown. She indeed got a great reaction, with terrible towels everywhere, Baker came out all smiles, and once in the ring the two locked up. Baker went for Velvet's arm but she got out of it and went for a hold herself, but Baker escaped as well.