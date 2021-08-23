Backstage Note On Adam Cole’s WWE Contract Situation, Britt Baker Reacts During Takeover
Adam Cole reportedly had not signed a new WWE contract past his recent contract extension as of Sunday morning. As noted, Cole is reportedly done with the NXT brand after last night’s loss to Kyle O’Reilly at the NXT Takeover 36 event. PWInsider reported that Takeover was Cole’s final NXT appearance, but it remains to be seen if he will be called to RAW or SmackDown, especially after the recent meeting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon went well.www.wrestlinginc.com
