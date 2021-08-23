Cancel
Fayette County, PA

Broadband expansion, other legislation on the radar for state Farming Bureau

By Mark Hofmann
Observer-Reporter
 4 days ago

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau held a legislative farm tour Friday in Fayette County, hearing about the issues local farmers and those across the state are facing. Darrell Becker, president of the Fayette County chapter of the PFB, called on lawmakers to support several measures, including legislation that supports a tax provision that does not impose capital gains tax to children inheriting a family farm.

