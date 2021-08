CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The North Carolina football team is filled with some of the best athletes in the country. Players come in talented and at a size that may have worked at the high school level but need to reach that next level physically once they get to college. That where the importance of strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess comes into play. Players and coaches have talked about how much Hess and the rest of the staff have helped with the team's development this offseason.