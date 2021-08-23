'Unknown Attackers' Have Killed An Afghan Soldier At Kabul Airport
BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport's north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and "unknown attackers." The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.www.iowapublicradio.org
