FRENSO, Calif. – Santa Clara women's soccer took care of business it its lone exhibition of the season, topping Fresno State 6-2 on the road Saturday night. The Broncos got two first half goals from the dynamic duo of Kelsey Turnbow and Izzy D'Aquila who assisted on each other's tallies as well. The second half saw Santa Clara flex its depth with 12 different players seeing the field. Marika Guay scored twice in the second half with Diana Morales and Nicole Sweeney each scoring one.