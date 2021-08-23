Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

KNOWLEDGE CENTER: Looking to boost your savings with easy access to your money? A money market account may be a good fit. [Column]

By Shari Kruzinski,
Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, many Americans find themselves with a surplus of cash in their checking accounts due to reduced expenses, stimulus payments and more. While keeping money in checking accounts is much safer than stashing cash around the house, there is another great way to save your extra cash — a money market account — safely with access as easy as your checking account.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Accounts#Checking Accounts#Money Market Account#Americans#Regular Savings#Fdic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
GOBankingRates

Where To Put Your Money: Savings or Retirement?

Day 6: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible. So, you’ve finally committed to getting serious about saving and investing. Congratulations!...
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

A Step-by-Step Guide on To Saving Money in Your 20s

Saving money happens with the culmination of two reasons: a sense of purpose, which answers the question of ‘Why save money?’ and motivation, which answers ‘How do I keep saving money?’. I imagine these two factors as the foundation on which money-saving habits are built. When either one of these is missing, the habit falls apart.
Personal Financeyourerie

Your Money — Balancing your financial goals

Jim Lyons from Edward Jones stopped by the JET 24 studio to discuss how to prioritize your financial goals. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

4 Strategies to Keep Your Credit Card Balance Down

Here's how to avoid charging up a storm. Credit cards can be a useful financial tool. Not only can they spare you from having to carry cash all the time, but often, they'll reward you with cash back for purchases you were already planning to make. But if you're going...
EducationMedscape News

529 Savings Accounts: How to Save Money for College the Smart Way

Do you and your spouse agree on how much you'll pay for your children's college? There are different philosophies on how much to pay — and who foots the increasingly steep bill for higher education. If you're not sure where you stand, read My Kid's College Will Cost How Much? Four Critical Questions About Your Saving Strategy.
Personal FinanceMOJEH

Five Tips For Managing Your Money

The financial effects of the pandemic are ongoing, making money management more important than ever. Ramzi Khleif, general manager for StashAway MENA, the region’s newest digital wealth management platform, speaks to MOJEH to share his top tips for managing your finances in both unprecedented circumstances and day-to-day life. Plan Your...
Personal FinancePosted by
newschain

5 simple ways to boost your money confidence

Confidence may come from within for many people, but a new survey suggests being in control of your money can also be a big help. Having your finances in order can be one of the biggest factors affecting self-confidence, according to research from Vanquis Bank – even outweighing romantic relationships and physical appearance.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Don't Have a Brokerage Account? Here's Why You Need One

If you're not investing your extra money, you're missing out on a big opportunity. As a general rule, it's smart to have enough money tucked away as an emergency fund to cover three to six months of bills. And a savings account is the safest place to keep that extra cash.
Businessawealthofcommonsense.com

Does It Make Sense To Use Your House as a Savings Vehicle?

Wife and I (early 30’s) bought our house in 2020 right before the pandemic for about $500k with 20% down on it. Like most, our home value has gone up considerably so looking potentially around $100k in equity + $100k in additional value if we sold. We’re in Atlanta and the potential reason we would be selling is a move to Los Angeles for my wife to continue her growth in the entertainment world in the next couple of years.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Right Now?

Earlier this month, the S&P 500 Index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) doubled its March 2020 pandemic bottom. While the returns for investors over the last year and a half have been phenomenal, it’s unlikely the next year and a half will see the market double again. In fact, some investors believe the stock market is overvalued right now, and a correction could be in store in the near future.
Real Estatenewmilfordspectrum.com

This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.

In 2017, Ankur Jain had sold a company to Tinder, had become its VP of product, and was hating the conversations he was having. He was living in San Francisco, where Silicon Valley types would talk about solving big problems and bettering the world — “and then the kind of stuff I would keep hearing about was, like, ‘We’re building crypto stickers,’ ” Jain says. This in a state where the median household price had hit twice the national mark, and in a city that over the past five years had seen median home prices nearly double. And it wasn’t as if the housing stock had astronomically improved. “The more these things became expensive, the less you got as a consumer,” he remembers realizing. “In what world of private sector markets does that make sense? And that, to me, spells opportunities to change a whole model.”
Energy Industryamazinginteriordesign.com

A Quick Look At The Ways To Save Money On Electricity Bills

A lot of things in this world are inevitable and one of those is the fact that you are always going to be haunted by your energy bills. Since it’s nearly impossible to find ways to avoid having to pay these bills without living life electricity-free, the best you can do is reduce your energy consumption instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy