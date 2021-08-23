Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Taiwan's president receives domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine

By Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wqkB_0bZuZrGP00
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen receives her first dose of the two-dose Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. vaccine on Monday at Taipei's Taiwan University Hospital. Photo courtesy of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen/ Facebook

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her first dose of a domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as it began its rollout of the two-shot regimen.

Tsai, at a gymnasium in Taipei's Taiwan University Hospital, received her shot of the vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., which was approved for use last month, her office said in a statement.

As of Friday, nearly 39% of Taiwan has received at least one shot with only 3.24% being fully vaccinated, according to Oxford University's Our World In Data project.

Health officials in Taipei had previously authorized the administration of vaccines by AstraZeneca and Moderna and they granted Medigen's vaccine for administration on July 19.

Taiwan is the only country so far to approve the vaccine for use, according to COVID19 Vaccine Tracker run by Canada's McGill University.

Medigen, located in the capital, said in a press release the vaccine is to be administrated to those 20 years old and above in two doses separated by 28 days.

Tsai said on Facebook after receiving that shot that it didn't hurt and that she was in good spirits and encouraged others to get the vaccine.

"Let's work together to improve the protection of Taiwan's collective!" she said.

Taiwan with a population of 23.5 million has reported nearly 16,000 infections including 828 deaths to the pandemic, according to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
170K+
Followers
39K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mcgill University#Ing#Taiwanese#Oxford University#Mcgill University#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests – report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany wants to end free coronavirus tests in October, the RND group of newspapers reported on Monday, citing a draft proposal to be discussed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the country’s 16 states. The government made the tests free for all in March to make...
Public HealthTelegraph

Chinese state media called out for inventing fake Swiss scientist to bolster Covid origin dispute

Switzerland's embassy in Beijing has called out Chinese state media for inventing a fake Swiss scientist to bolster the government's dispute about the origin of Covid-19. In recent days, an alleged biologist from Switzerland named Wilson Edwards had been widely quoted as criticising the US for politicising the World Health Organization's investigation into the beginning of the coronavirus.
Public HealthArkansas Online

China open for covid origin study

Beijing told foreign diplomats Friday that China was open to further studies on the origins of the coronavirus, but only if they are based on the findings of a joint China-World Health Organization report published in March that downplayed the possibility of a lab leak. The announcement came as the...
Public HealthColumbian

Rubin: China’s COVID lie is dangerous for whole world

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, offering an indirect warning to powerful neighbour China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take the island. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory,...
Public HealthNew York Post

China says it has zero COVID cases after mass-testing millions

China says it recorded no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the first time since July, amid its strident efforts to test millions of residents and isolate those infected. The development comes after more than 1,200 residents in Nanjing were recently infected in an outbreak driven by...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

China wants the world to believe COVID came from anywhere else

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China’s Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn’t come from China at all.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan to start contested roll out of first domestic COVID-19 shot

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan will on Monday begin administering its first domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine with President Tsai Ing-wen leading the way in getting the shot, as the government casts aside objections they have rushed the approval process. The government last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong reclassifies 15 countries as 'high risk' for COVID-19

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government said it would upgrade 15 overseas places including the United States, Spain and France to “high risk” from “medium risk” by Aug. 20, meaning international arrivals from those countries will face lengthened quarantine due to a resurgence of the coronavirus. The government said...
IndiaBirmingham Star

China needs to deal with Taiwan as independent country

Taipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): China has been asserting total control over Hong Kong and the next item on its geopolitical agenda is Taiwan, but Beijing needs to understand that Taiwan for all intents and purposes is an independent country. Ramesh Thakur, writing in The Japan Times said that Taiwan...
Public Healthwtaq.com

China reports smallest number of local COVID-19 cases since July

BEIJING (Reuters) – China on Friday reported declining numbers of new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, extending tentative signs that the latest month-long outbreak may be waning. The National Health Commission reported 47 new local cases on Aug. 12, the lowest since July 30 in an outbreak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy